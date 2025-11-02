King Charles finally cuts off all 'personal contact' with Andrew after title removal

King Charles cuts off all 'personal contact' with Andrew after title removal

King Charles has cut off all personal contact with his disgraced brother Andrew after title removal, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal expert Rob Shuter in his substack ShuterScoop has claimed King Charles has cut off all personal contact with Prince Andrew — not even quiet, late-night phone calls are permitted.

“Instead, every word, request, and plea must now travel through lawyers, private secretaries, and official channels, like a disgraced civil servant rather than a royal brother,” the expert further said.

A senior royal aide whispers, “There is no relationship anymore. Not publicly, not privately, not even off the record. It’s over.”

The insiders further tell Rob, palace advisers delivered a blunt warning: “any shred of sympathy could be interpreted as support for scandal — and would reignite the narrative Charles is desperately trying to bury.”

“The optics terrified him. One insider puts it starkly: ‘The King can survive a brother in disgrace. He cannot survive being accused of enabling him.’”

"King Charles believes the monarchy’s survival depends on distance,” the royal insider said and added.,“Andrew is radioactive. The King cannot be seen anywhere near him.”

The fresh claims came days after King Charles stripped his younger brother Andrew of his royal titles and ousting him from his long-term residence on the Windsor estate.