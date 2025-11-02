King Charles reacts to 'awful' incident

King Charles has released an emotional statement following ‘awful’ incident in Cambridgeshire last night.

Royal expert Emily Ferguson took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared King Charles statement, released by the palace.

She tweeted, “NEW: The King is "appalled and shocked" by the knife attack on a train in Cambridgeshire last night.

In a message King Charles says: "My wife and I were truly appalled and shocked to hear of the dreadful knife attack that took place on board a train in Cambridgeshire last night.”

The statement further reads, "Our deepest sympathy and thoughts are with all those affected, and their loved ones.

"We are particularly grateful to the emergency services for their response to this awful incident."

The royal family has also released the statement on its social media handles with caption, “A message from His Majesty The King, following the attack in Cambridgeshire.”

According to a report by the Reuters, nine people were treated for life-threatening injuries after a series of stabbings on a train near Cambridge in eastern England on Saturday, and two men were arrested in what Prime Minister Keir Starmer called an "appalling incident."

"Armed police from Cambridgeshire Police boarded the train and arrested two people in connection to the incident who have been taken to police custody," police said in a statement.