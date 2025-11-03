Royal fans 'eager' to see Prince William as King: 'Charles deserves some sympathy'

Royal fans are ‘eager’ to see their favourite Prince William as the King after they moved to their ‘forever home’

Kate Middleton and William have officially moved to Forest Lodge in Windsor, which is said to be their 'forever home' with their three children.

The Fox News Digital, citing the Telegraph, reported: “Prince William, Kate Middleton move to Forest Lodge despite previous privacy and safety concerns

“The royal family previously moved to Adelaide Cottage in 2022.”

Commenting on it, a royal fan expressed his wish to see the Prince of Wales as King.

The fan commented, “Although I have no feelings about King Charles, I am eager to see Prince William as King. He seems to be practical and hands on personality.”

Responding to it, another said, “But Charles deserves some sympathy. Imagine growing up as he did, rarely seeing his mother, raised by nannies, a lonely, introverted little boy, who, as an adult, did his "duty."

Another said, “If there are any royals worthy of admiration this would be the couple, but I'm glad we don't have them in the US and wish they'd keep little brother and Meghan in the UK. But then again, much of our population with misplaced values attempts to make royals out of politicians, celebrities, and the ultra wealthy.”

“I wish them well. After all, they are just people trying to make their way through life and they deserve that chance. You cannot help what family you are born into,” the third said.