'Excited' Prince William talks about 'optimism and courage' after Andrew saga

Prince William has revealed that he was ‘excited’ for his first visit and to experience Brazil’s vibrant culture.

Kensington Palace released Prince William’s message on social media as the Prince of Wales departed for Rio de Janeiro.

Advertisement

Prince William says, “As I depart for Rio de Janeiro, I am excited for my first visit and to experience Brazil’s vibrant culture, its extraordinary biodiversity, and above all, the warmth of its people.”

In his personal message signed with William initial ‘W’ reads, “With the world’s eyes turning to Brazil this week, there is no better place to celebrate bold climate leadership.

“Hosting The Earthshot Prize allows us to not only recognise those driving change, but to be inspired by them. When we work together with optimism and courage, a more sustainable future is within our reach. W.”

William arrives Monday in Rio de Janeiro for a visit focused on ideas to protect the planet, before flying to the Amazon rainforest to address global leaders at UN climate talks.

The future king´s first visit to Brazil is centered around his annual Earthshot Prize which awards one million pounds ($1.3 million) to five pioneering projects tackling threats to the environment.

In Rio, William will meet local communities, visit iconic sites, and celebrate young climate leaders, according to Kensington Palace.

William's Earthshot Awards ceremony on Wednesday will be a star-studded affair, with Brazilian popstar Anitta, Kylie Minogue, Shawn Mendes and three-time Grammy winner Seu Jorge among those to walk the "green carpet" before performing.

This is Prince William’s first visit abroad following the title removal of his uncle Andrew.