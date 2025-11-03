King Charles finally reacts to major announcement 

 
King Charles documentary will be released in early 2026

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
November 03, 2025

King Charles has reacted to a major announcement days after the monarch removed royal titles of his brother Andrew.

The King’s Foundation shared a photo of Kate Winslet and announced that she will narrate upcoming documentary: ‘Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision’

The King’s Foundation and Prime Video recently announced that Kate Winslet, Ambassador for The King’s Foundation, will provide narration for the new landmark film documenting King Charles III’s Harmony philosophy and environmental journey.

The documentary will be released in early 2026.

On Monday, the palace, on behalf of King Charles, reshared the King’s Foundation post in its Instagram story.

The palace has shared the post about King Charles documentary days after the monarch stripped his brother Andrew of his royal titles.

On Thursday, the palace announced “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.”

It further said “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

