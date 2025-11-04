Why Andrew was 'sacrificed'? finally 'terrifying' reason exposed

Former Duke of York Andrew was not sacrificed for shame, he was 'sacrificed' to protect the system, a senior advisor has insisted.

This has been revealed by royal expert Rob Shuter in his substack ShuterScoop.

Advertisement

Citing the palace insiders, Rob said King Charles moved ‘aggressively’ against Andrew for one ‘terrifying reason’: Parliament was sniffing around.

He writes, “Behind closed doors, senior MPs began to privately discuss debating Andrew’s conduct, and even floating the unthinkable—summoning him to testify under oath. ‘The moment lawmakers start treating a royal like a cabinet minister, everything collapses,’ warns a Whitehall source. “That’s DEFCON-1 at the Palace.”

The royal expert further said, “If Parliament asserts jurisdiction once, they can do it again. And if they tug the Andrew thread, more follows: private security, foreign dealings, royal finances, Queen Elizabeth’s decisions. The mere specter of hearings sent chills down centuries of royal precedent.”

Therefore, King Charles ‘moved fast’, firing off emergency warrants to Lord Chancellor David Lammy.

“Within hours, Andrew’s styling evaporated. ‘We have never seen royal paperwork move that quickly,’” whispers a senior courtier.

“Andrew wasn’t sacrificed for shame,” a senior adviser insists. “He was sacrificed to protect the system.”