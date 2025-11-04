Prince Harry makes big announcement as William receives major honour

Prince Harry has made a big announcement after his elder brother William received a major honour in Brazil on his first day of his trip.

Prince Harry has announced to visit Canada this week.

Prince Harry’s spokesperson said, "This week, during the annual period of Remembrancetide, Prince Harry Will travel to Toronto, Canada. There, he will meet with veterans, members of the armed forces community and military charities."

Royal expert Richard Eden took to X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted “What a coincidence! On the first day of Prince William's important visit to Brazil, Prince Harry announces that he is making a foreign visit of his own, to Canada for Remembrance Sunday-related events.”

Another royal expert Russell Myers shared his story published in the Mirror on X saying, “Prince Harry has announced a major tour to Canada this week......at the exact moment his brother Prince William arrived in Rio de Janeiro for the start of Earthshot week in Brazil.”

Earlier, Prince William was presented with the keys to Rio de Janeiro as he began a five-day visit to Brazil.

Kensington Palace shared photos of Prince William with his heartfelt statement.

He says, “Honoured to receive the keys to the city at the iconic Sugarloaf Mountain in Rio de Janeiro ahead of an exciting few days for The Earthshot Prize and United for Wildlife. Thank you for the warm welcome Mayor Eduardo Paes.”



