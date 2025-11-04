PIMEC: Connecting blue economy from East to West

A man is silhouetted as he walks amid hot and humid weather at breakwater along port area in Karachi, Pakistan May 7, 2018. — Reuters

Karachi is witnessing an event where the world is sailing into the future with the Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference 2025 (PIMEC-25).

The inauguration ceremony was held on 3rd November. It witnessed 133 delegations from 44 countries that included Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Iran, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, and Egypt, to name a few. 178 exhibitors, including 28 global firms and 150 local organisations, were also in attendance.

Saudi Minister of Transport Engineer Saleh Al-Jasser, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and dignitaries from a number of countries attended the event.

Iqbal said that PIMEC provides a powerful platform for partnerships between government, industry, academia and the international community.

He stressed for forging collaboration in shipbuilding and logistics, marine, biotechnology, and aquaculture. “Pakistan is open for business, innovation and collaboration and our seas are ready to serve as an engine of collaboration and prosperity. The seas connect. They do not divide. And so must our efforts.”

He informed participants that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan has embarked upon a bold reform and growth agenda.

The minister specially mentioned "Uran Pakistan", which aims at transforming Pakistan into a $1 trillion economy by 2035.

He identified eight key drivers of export-led growth. The blue economy stood tall among them. "It stands out as a transformative pillar, capable of linking all others through trade, logistics, energy and innovation.

Iqbal said that in order to unlock this potential, Pakistan is undertaking a series of strategic initiatives that include modernising its ports and turning them into smart, green logistics hubs.

There is no doubt that the world's prosperity sails on the seas. Highlighting facts and figures, he said that 80% of the global trade by volume and 70% by value is carried by sea.

"The global blue economy today contributes over $2.5 trillion. It sustains over 350 million jobs across shipping, fisheries, energy, coastal tourism, and emerging maritime technologies. If the blue economy were a nation, it would be the seventh-largest economy in the world,” observed the planning minister.

Underlining the potential of Pakistan's blue economy, he said that “our country is blessed with more than 1,000km of coastline, an exclusive economic zone of 290,000 square kilometres and vast offshore potential in renewable energy, fisheries and minerals”.

At the top of it, "Our unique geography, where South Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa converge, positions Pakistan as a natural maritime bridge between the East and the West.”

He admitted that despite these advantages, our maritime sector contributes less than 1% to our GDP, compared to four to 7% in many Maritime nations.

This gap "represents the untapped opportunity, and strategic imperative for our national development". Here, he offered the world to invest in Pakistan's blue economy.

Engineer Saleh Al-Jasser also spoke on the occasion. He is a graduate of King Abdulaziz University and has studied Management at Harvard and Oxford University.

Al-Jasser's approach to the blue economy reflected his rich experience in this field. For he had earlier served as Saudi Arabian Airlines DG and CEO of the National Shipping Company of his country.

Al-Jasser stressed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will continue to work with its international partners to enhance maritime and economic integration, build safe, efficient and sustainable transport and logistics systems.

Saudi minister lauded the role of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) in transforming the economy and connecting three continents with a transport and logistics strategy. "Among the world’s best import container handling performance, we have expanded our maritime shipping services, strengthened connections between Saudi Arabian ports and leading international ports, including Pakistan.”

He also emphasised that struggling economies must streamline procedures, adapt cutting-edge technologies, and enhance international cooperation.

''We reaffirm our commitment to strengthening the cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and all the countries participating in this conference through enhancing expertise and best international practices in maritime transport, port management, and encouraging joint investment in maritime and logistics infrastructure,'' Al-Jasser assured.

Earlier, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abasi, Commander Karachi (COMKAR), welcomed the guests and wished them a very comfortable and rewarding experience.

COMKAR said that PIMEC is an ambitious and broader platform that reflects Pakistan's resolute commitment to fostering regional connectivity, promoting maritime security, and unlocking the immense potential of the blue economy.

He said that the seas have throughout history connected civilisations, enabled commerce and shaped the strategic destinies of the nations. “Now, it has assumed far greater importance economically, geopolitically, and environmentally.”

''Pakistan, by virtue of its geostrategic location at the crossroads of the Arabian Sea, holds a pivotal position in regional maritime dynamics and global trade routes. In this context, PIMEC 2025 serves not merely as an exhibition but as a strategic dialogue platform.”

A range of bilateral meetings is also taking place on the sidelines of the event, which was first held in 2023.

Al-Jasser, along with his delegation, met Governor Tessori and discussed a range of projects, including the Karachi-Hyderabad bullet train and circular rail service.

The Sindh governor thanked the Saudi leadership for helping Pakistan and mentioned how Saudi Prince Mansoor bin Mohammed had waited at Karachi airport and made it known that he would not fly to Lahore before signing two important agreements with him.

PIMEC is organised by the Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Badar Expo and under the patronage of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

It aims at connecting oceans and creating opportunities, showing Pakistan's maritime power on the global stage and extending a platform for maritime innovation, investment, and international collaboration.

The event comprises of international exhibition of cutting-edge innovations, world-class maritime technologies and sustainable solutions. A high-level conference is also being held to share knowledge about ocean resilience and investment models for a thriving maritime future.

At the top of it, networking and matchmaking sessions are arranged for B2B, B2G and G2G investments. The event concludes on November 6.