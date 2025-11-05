Islamabad court acquits PTI's Azam Swati in controversial tweets case

This undated image shows Azam Khan Swati addressing a press conference. — PID/File

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Wednesday acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Azam Swati in two cases related to controversial tweets.

The cases against Senator Azam Swati were initiated in November 2022, after the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing arrested him over tweets considered offensive towards the military leadership.

Advertisement

Following the formation of the National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in April 2025, the cases were transferred to the new body for further proceedings.

According to the FIA, Swati’s tweets were part of a “malicious campaign” aimed at spreading unrest and discrediting state institutions for “ulterior motives”.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, who presided over the hearing today, announced the verdict and dismissed cases against PTI senator registered under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca).



This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.