Artist behind the mayor: How Mamdani's wife Rama Duwaji shaped his campaign

Democratic candidate for New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani celebrates with his wife Rama Duwaji after winning the 2025 New York City Mayoral race, at an election night rally in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, US, November 4, 2025. — Reuters

As Zohran Mamdani makes history as New York City’s first Muslim and Indian-American mayor, attention has turned to the woman who quietly shaped his campaign from behind the scenes, his wife, Rama Duwaji.

The 28-year-old Syrian-American artist, raised in Dallas and educated in Dubai, has become the city’s youngest-ever First Lady. Though she largely stayed out of the public eye during the campaign, Duwaji was instrumental in building Mamdani’s visual and digital identity, from designing his campaign logo and colours to amplifying his viral social media presence, New York Post reported citing CNN.

Those close to the couple describe Duwaji as reserved but deeply influential. While she avoided debates, major appearances and interviews, her creative direction and private support are said to have been central to Mamdani’s campaign strategy.

Her Instagram, which has now grown to over 160,000 followers, remains dedicated mostly to her art — including pro-Palestinian work — with only a single post celebrating her husband’s primary victory, captioned: “Couldn’t possibly be prouder.”

Before the campaign intensified, the couple reportedly discussed how Mamdani’s political ambitions might compromise their privacy, a balance Duwaji has carefully maintained.

In a May post, Mamdani defended his wife’s wish to remain out of sight, writing: “Rama isn’t just my wife, she’s an incredible artist who deserves to be known on her own terms.”

Friends describe her as thoughtful, creative and quietly confident. One friend even called her “our modern-day Princess Diana” — a nod to her grace under pressure and the curiosity she inspires.

Others said she was excited but overwhelmed by the growing attention as the campaign gained traction.

Duwaji, who works as a ceramist and illustrator, has repeatedly declined interviews and has never addressed why she has chosen to stay out of the limelight.

She met Mamdani on the dating app Hinge in 2021. The couple live in a rent-stabilised apartment in Astoria, Queens, and tied the knot in a civil ceremony at the City Clerk’s Office in February before celebrating with an extravagant wedding in Uganda in July.

Behind New York's new mayor stands an artist who chose to let her work — not her words — help shape a movement.