Babar, Shaheen drop in ICC ODI rankings

Pakistan's newly appointed one-day international (ODI) captain Shaheen Afridi and star batter Babar Azam have fallen in the latest ICC rankings of the 50-over format, while several other national players have made notable advancements.

In the batting rankings, Babar Azam dropped one position to fifth, holding 728 rating points. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and opener Fakhar Zaman each gained a spot, now positioned at 23rd and 26th, respectively.

Middle-order batsman Salman Ali Agha jumped nine places to 30th with 569 points after his pivotal performance against South Africa in the series opener.

Left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq slipped one spot to 42nd, whereas young opener Saim Ayub retained his position at 53rd with 509 points.

India's Rohit Sharma has retained his position as the top-ranked ODI batter, with Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran holding on to second place.

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell moved up two spots to third, pushing India's Shubman Gill down to fourth.

In the bowling charts, Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi slipped one place to 15th with 587 points, while fellow pacer Naseem Shah surged 10 positions to 33rd with 524 points.

Spinner Abrar Ahmed also gained ground, rising to 37th, and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz climbed three places to 69th with 436 points.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan continues to dominate the ODI bowling rankings, followed by South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj in second.

England’s Jofra Archer advanced to third, overtaking Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana, who dropped to fourth.