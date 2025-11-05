FBR extends manual tax return filing deadline till Nov 30

This image released on March 3, 2022, shows the FBR building. — Facebook@Fbrspokesperson

FBR to set up dedicated cells in each office for manual filers.

Manual filers urged to visit offices for help with online system.

Deadline extended under Section 214A of Income Tax law.



The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the deadline for filing returns manually till November 30, describing it as one of the “special measures” to assist manual income tax filers as part of its ongoing efforts to fully digitise tax operations across Pakistan.

A spokesperson said that the decision was taken to facilitate a small number of manual tax filers who “may face” challenges adapting to the digital system.

“With the objective of ensuring a smooth transition to the online filing system, the FBR has discontinued manual return filings from Tax Year 2024. Recognising that a small number of manual tax filers may face challenges adapting to the digital system, the FBR has decided to provide special facilitation for such individuals.”

A formal notification has been issued.

According to the FBR, to support the transition, it has been decided that a dedicated cell in each tax office will provide all necessary legal and technical assistance to taxpayers who are formerly filing manual returns.

“Manual filers are encouraged to visit their respective tax offices, where they will receive free assistance for registration & online return filing. Those needing legal help will be provided free legal services by FBR field offices during the current tax year,” the spokesperson said.

The return filing deadline for manual tax filers has been extended under the powers conferred by Section 214A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

“This initiative underscores FBR’s commitment to facilitating taxpayers and promoting a fully digitised, transparent, and efficient tax system in Pakistan.”