'Eight essentially': Trump revises tally of downed jets during Pakistan-India clash

US President Donald Trump has revised the number of planes shot down during the Pakistan-India clash in May this year, stating that the tally of the downed jets is "eight essentially".

Earlier this year, Pakistan and Indian engaged in a military showdown, the worst between the old foes in decades, which was sparked by a terrorist attack on tourists in IIOJK's Pahalgam area, which New Delhi alleged was backed by Pakistan.

Islamabad denied involvement in the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 men and offered to participate in a neutral probe into the deadly incident.

During the clashes, Pakistan downed seven Indian fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US.

Addressing the America Business Forum in Miami on Wednesday, President Trump said some newspapers had reported that seven or eight planes were shot down during the Pakistan-India war.

He added that one newspaper claimed seven aircraft were downed and another damaged.

“I won’t name any newspaper here — most of them publish false news,” Trump said, adding that, in fact, eight planes were shot down in the recent Pakistan-India war.

Recalling his efforts to end military clashes between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May this year, Trump said he was in the middle of signing a trade deal with Pakistan and India when he heard that both the neighbouring countries “were going to war” and it was then that he decided his administration would not make any deal with either country “if they are at war”.

“I was in the midst of a trade deal with both of them. Then I read on the front page of a certain newspaper… they are going to war. Seven or eight planes were shot down. Eight planes were shot down essentially,” Trump said during the business forum.

Trump further said after he threatened to decline trade deals with Pakistan and India, “I got a call, they need peace. They stopped. I said thank you, let’s trade. Isn’t that great?.”

Last month, the US president had said that "seven brand-new and beautiful planes were shot down" during the Pakistan-India war, highlighting the loss of new Delhi in the clashes.

Trump had also boasted of his role in brokering the ceasefire, claiming he single-handedly averted a potential nuclear confrontation.