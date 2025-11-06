 
Geo News

'Eight essentially': Trump revises tally of downed jets during Pakistan-India clash

US president says he had threatened to decline trade deals with Pakistan and India in a bid to stop war

By
Web Desk
|

November 06, 2025

US President Donald Trump gestures during the American Business Forum Miami at the Kaseya Center Arena in Miami, Florida, US November 5, 2025. — Reuters
US President Donald Trump gestures during the American Business Forum Miami at the Kaseya Center Arena in Miami, Florida, US November 5, 2025. — Reuters
  • Pakistan downed Indian fighter jets, including 3 Rafale in May.
  • Some newspapers reported 7 or 8 planes were shot down: Trump.
  • “I got a call, they need peace": Trump recalls mediation efforts.

US President Donald Trump has revised the number of planes shot down during the Pakistan-India clash in May this year, stating that the tally of the downed jets is "eight essentially".

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Pakistan and Indian engaged in a military showdown, the worst between the old foes in decades, which was sparked by a terrorist attack on tourists in IIOJK's Pahalgam area, which New Delhi alleged was backed by Pakistan.

Islamabad denied involvement in the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 men and offered to participate in a neutral probe into the deadly incident.

During the clashes, Pakistan downed seven Indian fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US.

Addressing the America Business Forum in Miami on Wednesday, President Trump said some newspapers had reported that seven or eight planes were shot down during the Pakistan-India war.

He added that one newspaper claimed seven aircraft were downed and another damaged.

“I won’t name any newspaper here — most of them publish false news,” Trump said, adding that, in fact, eight planes were shot down in the recent Pakistan-India war.

Recalling his efforts to end military clashes between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May this year, Trump said he was in the middle of signing a trade deal with Pakistan and India when he heard that both the neighbouring countries “were going to war” and it was then that he decided his administration would not make any deal with either country “if they are at war”.

“I was in the midst of a trade deal with both of them. Then I read on the front page of a certain newspaper… they are going to war. Seven or eight planes were shot down. Eight planes were shot down essentially,” Trump said during the business forum.

Trump further said after he threatened to decline trade deals with Pakistan and India, “I got a call, they need peace. They stopped. I said thank you, let’s trade. Isn’t that great?.”

Last month, the US president had said that "seven brand-new and beautiful planes were shot down" during the Pakistan-India war, highlighting the loss of new Delhi in the clashes.

Trump had also boasted of his role in brokering the ceasefire, claiming he single-handedly averted a potential nuclear confrontation.

Advertisement
PTI vows to oppose 27th Amendment, calls it 'robbery of provincial autonomy'
PTI vows to oppose 27th Amendment, calls it 'robbery of provincial autonomy'
PM 'tasks' NA speaker to build consensus on 27th Constitutional Amendment
PM 'tasks' NA speaker to build consensus on 27th Constitutional Amendment
Arrest warrants reissued for Imaan Mazari, husband in controversial tweet case
Arrest warrants reissued for Imaan Mazari, husband in controversial tweet case
'Karachi leads, New York follows': Sindh CM on Mamdani's historic win as NYC mayor
'Karachi leads, New York follows': Sindh CM on Mamdani's historic win as NYC mayor
FIA denies travel ban at Karachi airport
FIA denies travel ban at Karachi airport
Does govt have magic number to pass 27th Constitutional Amendment?
Does govt have magic number to pass 27th Constitutional Amendment?
In meeting with Qatari emir, President Zardari pushes to expand defence collaboration
In meeting with Qatari emir, President Zardari pushes to expand defence collaboration
Islamabad court acquits PTI's Azam Swati in controversial tweets cases
Islamabad court acquits PTI's Azam Swati in controversial tweets cases