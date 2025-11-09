Prince William sparks reactions as George joins Kate Middleton for first time

Prince William, as future king, has sparked reactions as the Prince of Wales missed the Festival of Remembrance in London.

Kate Middleton and her elder son Prince George, who is second in line to British throne joined King Charles and Queen Camilla on Saturday evening at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.

It was George's first time attending the annual event.

The festival commemorated the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

Later, the royal family shared photos from the event on social media handles saying, “This evening, The King and Queen, The Princess of Wales, Prince George, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, attended the @RoyalBritishLegion’s Festival of Remembrance at the @RoyalAlbertHall, to honour all those who have lost their lives in conflict.”

Royal expert Phil Dampier took to X and tweeted, “Very surprised that Prince William is not at Remembrance service tonight.”

He further said, “I know he was in Brazil and will be at Cenotaph tomorrow but he is the future King. Surely his schedule should have been accommodating?”

In the comment, the royal expert said, “Remembrance should have been his priority not Cop.”

Prince William headed to Brazil last week for the awards ceremony for his multi-million-dollar environmental prize.