Terrorists attack Wana Cadet College, three attackers 'cornered' inside block

Attackers belong to Indian-proxy Fitna al-Khwarij: ISPR.

Explosive-laden vehicle rammed into college main gate.

Clearance operations continue to remove remaining intruders.

RAWALPINDI: Indian-backed terrorists attacked Cadet College Wana in South Waziristan on Monday, with security forces eliminating two attackers and trapping three inside, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

In a statement, the military's media wing noted that the Khwarij, belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al-Khwarij, launched a "heinous and cowardly terrorist act" and attempted to breach the perimeter security.

However, their nefarious designs were swiftly foiled by the vigilant and resolute response "by own troops" and in their "desperation, the attackers rammed an explosive-laden vehicle on the main gate, resulting in its collapse and damage to adjacent infrastructure".

Displaying unwavering courage and professional excellence, security personnel engaged the intruders with precision, eliminating two terrorists.

However, three terrorists managed to enter the college premises who have been cornered in the college's administrative block, the military's media wing said.

The ISPR said that the khwarij have once again tried to repeat the barbaric act of terrorism carried out by them in Army Public School, Peshawar, in 2014.

Aimed at instilling fear amongst the young generation of erstwhile tribal areas who are acquiring quality education at their doorstep to excel in life and achieve a better future for not only themselves and their families but also for their communities.

It added that the terrorists hiding inside college premises are in contact with their masters and handlers in Afghanistan and are getting instructions.

"This blatant act of barbarism orchestrated by Khwarij from Afghanistan is in contrast to assertions made by the Afghan Taliban regime claiming non presence of these terrorist groups on their soil. Pakistan reserves the right to respond against terrorists and their leadership present in Afghanistan," the military said.

The security forces are conducting clearance operations to eliminate leftover Indian-sponsored terrorists.

"We will continue a relentless counterterrorism campaign under the vision 'Azm e Istehkam' — as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan — by security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country."

Pakistan has been grappling with rising terror incidents, particularly in KP and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban regime took power in 2021.

Since then, terrorists have carried out hundreds of cross-border terror attacks in Pakistan, leading to the martyrdom of soldiers and countless civilians, including women and children.

During the first eight months of 2025, KP alone recorded over 600 terror incidents, resulting in the martyrdom of at least 138 civilians and 79 police personnel.

Pakistan has long urged the Afghan Taliban regime to prevent its soil from being used to launch attacks inside Pakistan.

The cross-border terrorism also resulted in tense border clashes between forces from the two neighbouring countries in October.

Pakistan struck multiple Taliban posts along the border on October 12 after they, aided by affiliated militants, resorted to unprovoked firing.

Pakistan's retaliatory strikes resulted in the killing of over 200 Afghan Taliban and affiliated militants.

As many as 23 Pakistani soldiers also embraced martyrdom during the clashes.

Security forces also destroyed terrorists' multiple strongholds in "precision strikes" in Afghanistan's Kandahar province and Kabul.

The two countries have since stopped hostilities after a ceasefire agreement, requested by the Afghan Taliban regime.