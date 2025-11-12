Fans react as Kim Kardashian deletes Meghan Markle, Prince Harry photos

Royal fans have expressed their true feelings after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were mysteriously vanished from Kris Jenner's birthday party posts.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian also removed images featuring Meghan and Harry from her post.

The Fox News Digital shared the story, sparking reactions from the fans.

Commenting on it, one royal fan says, “I think this absolutely hilarious regardless who requested the delete. Both teams benefit from the extra clicks. One team wasn’t willing to pay the other team. Or, wait for it, a new rebrand is coming for both teams.”

Another said, “Harry and Meghan steal the limelight and that makes them the worst possible guests at a birthday party. Or anywhere for that matter. It would be so nice if they stole the limelight because of the wonderful things they do and accomplish, but it is just the latest stop on the Privacy Tour. Kim won't invite them again.”

The third claims, “They probably told her she had to pay for the use of the images. So she said ok, and took them down.”

“It's time for Meghan and Harry to be called by their first names without Prince or Princess since they gave up royal duties and left England. Enough with these two,” the fourth said.

The fifth reacted, “Maybe M&H asked to be deleted as the photos were for free. Or maybe Jenner wanted only heavyweights in her photos.”