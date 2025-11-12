Dialogue always our preferred instrument for stability, progress, says DPM Dar

DPM Ishaq Dar addresses Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference in Islamabad on November 12, 2025. — APP

Pakistan categorically rejects terrorism in all its forms: DPM Dar.

He terms country bridge between Global South and the Global North.

DPM Dar points out strained trust in multilateral institutions.

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to dialogue, diplomacy and multilateralism as essential instruments for ensuring peace, stability and development.

"Dialogue has always been our preferred instrument for stability and progress," DPM Dar said while speaking on the second day of the three-day Inter-Parliamentary Speakers' Conference (ISC).

Speaking before parliamentarians, delegates and participants from across the globe here, the DPM said their presence reflected a shared conviction that cooperation among nations remained the surest path to peace and progress.

Dar emphasised that diplomacy today extended beyond ministries and traditional missions, drawing strength from public awareness and parliamentary engagement.

"Parliamentary diplomacy complements traditional diplomacy by bringing the perspective of the people’s representatives into international discourse," he said, underscoring that such interactions enrich global cooperation and ensure that diplomacy reflects the aspirations and interests of citizens worldwide.

The minister praised parliamentarians for their vital role in translating international commitments into domestic actions, simplifying regulations and enabling innovation to ensure that growth benefits all citizens. He said that through regional connectivity, trade facilitation and investment partnerships, economies could achieve shared prosperity.

Referring to the ongoing global challenges, Dar noted that the world was witnessing an era of transformation marked by strained trust in multilateral institutions, growing geopolitical rivalries, climate crises, terrorism and widening inequalities.

"At such a moment, forums like this carry exceptional significance," he remarked. "Multilateralism must not only be preserved but revitalised through openness, inclusion and the active participation of people's representatives".

Pointing out this year's theme, "Peace, Security and Development", the FM said that it underscored a simple but powerful truth — that peace enables growth, development sustains peace, and security fortifies progress. He urged that institutions must be accountable and inclusive so that the dividends of peace and development reach all people.

Condemning the recent terrorist attacks in Wana and Islamabad that claimed 15 lives, Dar said Pakistan categorically rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. "These cowardly acts will never shake our national resolve to eliminate this menace," he said, reaffirming that dialogue, understanding and partnership remain the only sustainable path to peace and security.

Dar reiterated that Pakistan's foreign policy was anchored in the principles of the UN Charter — sovereign equality, peaceful settlement of disputes, non-interference and friendly relations among nations, and noted that Pakistan's consistent advocacy for regional cooperation, conflict prevention and equitable development.

He noted that the conference, convened under the Senate of Pakistan through the vision of Chairman Senate and ISC Founding Chairman Senator Yousaf Raza Gilani, marked another milestone in Pakistan's sustained efforts to advance peace, security and development through multilateralism.

“As Deputy Prime Minister and Leader of the House in the Senate, I am reminded that Pakistan’s journey on the international stage has always been defined by resilience, dialogue and partnership,” Dar said, adding that the ISC provided a unique platform to translate these principles into tangible outcomes that advance Pakistan’s interests while strengthening regional stability.

Bridge between Global South and Global North

Highlighting Pakistan’s leadership at the United Nations, he recalled that during its presidency of the UN Security Council in July 2025, Pakistan had convened an open debate on promoting international peace through multilateralism, leading to the unanimous adoption of a Pakistan-sponsored resolution on strengthening mechanisms for peaceful dispute settlement.

"Pakistan's experience uniquely positions it as a bridge between the Global South and the Global North and between regions and civilisations.

"We believe cooperation must replace competition, and equitable partnerships, not hierarchies, should define the future international order," he said.

Concluding his remarks, Dar called on the participants to reaffirm their faith in dialogue and cooperation. "Pakistan stands ready to continue serving as a bridge-builder, uniting regions, amplifying the voices of the developing world, and promoting peace through justice and dialogue," he said. "Ultimately, diplomacy, whether in the chamber or chancery, must serve the people".

He added that the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers' Conference embodied this spirit of people-centred diplomacy, rooted in representation, anchored in accountability and driven by empathy, paving the way for a fairer, safer and more prosperous world for all.