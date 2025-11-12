Why Meghan Markle, Harry attended Kris Jenner birthday party? 'Strategy' exposed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly attended Kris Jenner 70th birthday bash with major 'strategy’, a royal expert has claimed.

Rob Shuter, writing for his substack ShuterScoop, has claimed: “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have turned to Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian for advice on reviving their A-list status after years of public backlash and canceled projects.”

The insider tells the royal expert Meghan and Harry “know Kris runs Hollywood.”

“If you want to control your narrative, she’s the queen.”

He further said the California-based royal couple’s move became clear at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash — hosted by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

The expert said Meghan was spotted deep in conversation with both Kim and Kris. “It wasn’t just a social call,” the insider said and added “It was strategy.”

Rob quoted Hollywood executive as saying, “The Kardashians are experts at reinvention. And Meghan’s hoping to learn from the masters.”

He concluded, “The monarchy meets reality TV — and the comeback begins.”

Meghan and Harry want their “crown polished, Hollywood-style.”

In another post, Rob claimed but there was one problem: “they weren’t on the official guest list.”

He said, “People were whispering, ‘Who brought the Sussexes?’ It was giving mystery-plus-security-breach.”