KP Aman Jirga: CM Afridi opposes making anti-terror policies 'behind closed doors'

KP CM Sohail Afridi addresses Aman Jirga in Peshawar on November 12, 2025. — facebook/KPChiefMinister

Policy making should move out of "closed doors": CM Afridi.

Says military action must remain the last option for peace.

Assures full support for all efforts for lasting peace in KP.



PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Wednesday said that decisions on anti-terror policy made "behind closed doors" and "imposed" on the province have so far failed to produce the desired results.

Speaking at Aman Jirga, the chief minister said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government repeatedly emphasised peace, but unfortunately, "some people" did not welcome it.

"Peace can only be achieved with the complete eradication of terrorism, and policy on the matter is decided behind closed doors, which so far has not yielded the desired results," CM Afridi, who replaced Ali Amin Gandapur as chief executive last month, added.

In his maiden speech in the provincial assembly after being elected as the CM, Afridi had criticised the federal government's policies and urged that local representatives, parliamentarians, people, and elders should be taken into confidence on anti-terror policy.

“We want a shift in this policy. It (policy making) should move out of closed rooms,” the chief minister said while addressing the Aman Jirga.

CM Afridi said an inclusive approach should be adopted involving politicians, security forces, and other stakeholders in the formulation of counterterrorism strategies. CM Afridi said that lasting peace can only be achieved through collaboration.

The chief minister called for a participatory policy, formulated with all stakeholders, saying, “If such a policy is implemented, it will be widely accepted, and terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be completely eradicated.”

He was of the view that war should always remain the last option in counterterrorism efforts, reiterating that other strategies should be used to sustain peace in the province.

"Military action should remain the last option," he asserted.

Highlighting the sacrifices made in the fight against terrorism by the people of Pakistan, the chief minister said every participant of the Jirga had made sacrifices for Pakistan in their respective capacities.

"Politics may differ, but peace is our shared goal. When a bomb explodes, it does not see whether the victim belongs to PTI, PPP, or any other party. Everyone has sacrificed.”

CM Afridi urged all stakeholders to contribute to a collaborative approach. “We want you to help us find a solution to terrorism,” he said, assuring that the provincial government would fully support efforts to bring lasting peace.

Awami National Party (ANP) leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain urged the KP government to focus on the province's interests rather than "political conflicts" with the federal government.

“Serious talks should be held with the federation to release the NFC Award funds, and the police must be empowered,” he said.

Jamaat-e-Islami former chief Siraj-ul-Haq said the people of the province are bearing the brunt of political conflicts.

“Our province is currently neglected and not developing. The losses caused by inter-party disputes fall on the public, not the politicians,” he said.

Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Sherpao raised concerns about the law and order situation in the province, saying the government's authority is not visible in many districts.

“Ongoing operations have created fear, displacement, and loss among locals," he added.