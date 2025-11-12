King Charles 'too risky' decision about Princess Beatrice leaves Prince William 'furious'

King Charles latest decision about niece Princess Beatrice has left his elder son Prince William ‘furious’ amid Andrew and Sarah Ferguson crisis.

According to royal expert Rob Shuter, the Prince of Wales is “strongly opposed” to his father’s surprise decision to thrust Beatrice back into the royal spotlight — calling it “too soon” and “too risky.”

Advertisement

Rob said but King Charles, ever the sentimental monarch, “overruled” Prince William.

Speaking about Princess Beatrice new royal role as Deputy Patron of a charity, the royal expert said, “Despite concerns from senior aides, the King personally approved Beatrice’s new patronage with the Outward Bound Trust, even dispatching her for a hospital visit in London this week — her first major solo outing in years.”

He went on to claim, “the move blindsided courtiers who believed the Yorks were still benched after Andrew’s Epstein scandal.”

The insider tells the expert, “William wanted the Yorks out of sight until after the King’s next health review. But His Majesty insisted — he thinks the family needs to heal in public.”

Now, behind palace gates, tempers are simmering, he said and added “William’s pragmatic.”

A longtime aide told Rob, “He knows the Yorks are poison with the public. His father just won’t see it.”

“In the royal chess game, the King may have won this round — but William’s patience is wearing thin,” Rob Shuter concluded.