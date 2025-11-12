Karachi security threat alert goes viral: Sindh govt issues clarification

A view of police mobile and an ambulance outside a factory in Karachi, on November 5, 2024. — Reuters

KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department has refuted claims of a security threat alert for Karachi, clarifying that no such letter or notification has been issued by the government.

“It has come to the notice of the Home Department that a fabricated notification titled Immediate Security Alert Increased Threat Level from 12 to 30 November 2025 is being circulated on social media under the name of the Additional Chief Secretary (Home),” the department said in a statement.

The statement added that no official correspondence bearing the mentioned reference number or title had been released by the Home Department or any law enforcement agency operating under its control.

“All genuine security advisories, alerts, and notifications are issued exclusively through official channels of the Home Department or duly authorised law enforcement agencies,” it said.

The provincial government urged the public and media to avoid sharing unverified information and to verify any such communications through official sources before circulating them.