Punjab police on high alert as security at courts, key sites tightened

Enhanced measures follow Islamabad court blast killing 12.

Foolproof plan prepared for judges, bar representatives: IGP

Says CTD leading search operations on major routes, key sites.



LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Anwar said on Wednesday that security personnel have been placed on high alert across the province, including the courts, in response to the current security situation.

The enhanced security measures are being taken in the wake of Tuesday's suicide blast in Islamabad, which killed 11 and injured 36.

In a statement, the provincial police chief said that security has also been beefed up at courts and judicial precincts, judges' residential areas, and other sensitive locations.

He said that under the supervision of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), search operations are ongoing on key routes and critical sites.

The Punjab IGP said that a comprehensive security audit of judicial complexes, Chinese projects, and residential areas has been completed. “The security of judicial complexes has been thoroughly reviewed,” said IGP Usman Anwar.

IGP Anwar said that a foolproof security plan has been devised for judges, representatives of bar associations, and relevant institutions.

Measures include the implementation of a sticker system for vehicles entering judicial complexes, while daily search-and-sweep operations are conducted along judges’ passageways.

IGP Anwar said that all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of judicial personnel and sensitive locations across the province.

Separately, a meeting on security arrangements at the Islamabad District Courts Complex was held, during which several key decisions were taken to enhance the safety measures, sources said.

The meeting was attended by Islamabad High Court judges Justice Muhammad Azam Khan and Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas, as well as District and Sessions Judges Nasir Javed Rana and Muhammad Yar Gondal.

DIG Security and AIG Special Branch briefed the participants on the current security arrangements. Islamabad High Court Bar Association President Wajid Gilani and Secretary Manzoor Jajja were also present.

It was decided to install walk-through gates and scanners at the main entrance of the complex, and items will only be allowed inside after being cleared through the scanners, the sources privy to the development said.

The meeting also approved the installation of zigzag barriers at the entry gate to control access and proposed deploying snipers on the rooftops of the complex for enhanced surveillance.

The sources added that lawyers will undergo training exercises to prepare for emergency situations, while Special Branch personnel will be deployed at the main gate for search and checking duties.

It was further proposed that an ambulance be stationed permanently outside the complex to respond promptly to any emergency. The use of mobile phones by on-duty security personnel, except when necessary, will be prohibited.