Taylor Swift supports Jack Schlossberg?

Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of former US president John F Kennedy, said he will run for the US House next year.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, he said that he was seeking a key New York seat set to be vacated by longtime Democrat Jerry Nadler.

In a campaign video posted on social media, he said, “This district should have a representative who can harness the creativity, energy and drive of this district and translate that into political power in Washington.”

In an email to supporters, Schlossberg, a Democrat, said that his campaign will officially launch on Wednesday.

Schlossberg has drummed up a large following on social media with frequent posts weighing in on national issues, including taking aim at his mother’s cousin, health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr.

As as soon as he made the announcement, social media users starting wondering whether Taylor Swift, a Democrat leaning celebrity, was supporting Jack Schlossberg.

Previously, Swift publicly supported Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, against Republican Donald Trump.

The US president has since targeted her with critical remarks on several occasions.

However, there are no reports that suggest that Taylor Swift is supporting Jack Schlossberg.



