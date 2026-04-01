Megan Thee Stallion rushed to hospital mid performance

Megan Thee Stallion has been hospitalised in New York City after becoming ill during a performance of Moulin Rouge! The Musical and having to leave the stage mid-show.

Her representative, Didier Morais, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

"During Tuesday night's production, Megan started feeling very ill and was promptly transported to a local hospital, where her symptoms are currently being evaluated," he said, adding that further updates would follow as more information became available.

Her hairstylist and close friend Kellon Deryck also confirmed the hospitalisation in a post on X.

According to reports on social media, Tuesday's performance began as normal with Megan appearing in opening scenes before the show was brought to a halt mid-way through.

Theatre staff apologised to the audience and asked them to remain seated while Megan exited, with another performer stepping in to complete the show in her place.

The Grammy-winning rapper had only made her Broadway debut last week at New York's Al Hirschfeld Theatre, taking on the role of Zidler in the long-running jukebox musical, a historic moment, as she became the first woman ever to perform the role.

Her run has already attracted significant attention, with Queen Latifah and Tiffany Haddish among the high-profile names spotted in the audience.

The production has also incorporated two of her own songs, Savage and Body.

Megan had spoken enthusiastically about the opportunity when she joined the show.

"I've always believed in pushing myself creatively," she said. "And theater is definitely a new opportunity that I'm excited to embrace."

No further details about her condition have been released at this stage.