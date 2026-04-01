Johnny Depp drew inspiration for own brand's bottles from personal life

Johnny Depp has launched his own premium rum brand, and unlike many celebrity spirits ventures, this one comes with a story that goes well beyond the label.

Three Hearts Rum, founded by Depp in partnership with his longtime friend Bobby DeLeon, is a Caribbean-inspired rum with roots in a years-long friendship and a genuine connection to the islands.

Depp designed the bottle himself, drawing on his tattoos, personal philosophy and what he describes as the three great loves of his life.

The bottle is embossed with the flag of his private Bahamian island, Little Hall's Pond Cay, and decorated with symbols lifted directly from his body art, a skull as a reminder to live fully, a lightning bolt to represent enduring friendship, the number three to signify new beginnings and three hearts for the loves of his life.

The base carries the brand's motto: "No Fear. No Malice. No Envy." A bracelet-style charm sits at the top.

"Rum holds the history of the islands," Depp said in a statement.

"It's shaped by the hands of the people who grow the cane, ferment the spirit and age it over time. Bobby and I wanted to create something that honored that tradition and the friendships that inspired it."

The project took shape over several years, with the pair's thinking crystallising further in the wake of hurricanes that devastated parts of the Caribbean in recent years, as they looked for ways to support and spotlight local communities.

DeLeon described the process as one built entirely on patience.

"We didn't want to rush something into the world. This rum represents years of patience and collaboration. Our goal was to create something that respected the heritage of Caribbean rum while sharing the spirit of the friendship that started it."

The liquid itself was produced at a distillery in the Dominican Republic, aged for five years in ex-bourbon barrels before being re-casked for a further two years in former cognac barrels, resulting in a seven-year-aged rum.

DeLeon has described the flavour profile as sticky toffee, with aromas of wood, spices, candied orange and vanilla.

The founders have made clear this is just the beginning, describing Three Hearts Rum as the first chapter in what they plan as a broader exploration of Caribbean rum traditions in the years ahead.

For Depp, who has been associated with rum on screen through Pirates of the Caribbean and The Rum Diary, it feels like a natural next act, though this time, the bottle is entirely his own.