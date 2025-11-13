Pakistani cricketers extend gratitude to Sri Lanka for continuing tour

(From left) This collage shows Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, T20I captain Salman Ali Agha, and ODI skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Instagram

Pakistani cricketers expressed heartfelt gratitude to Sri Lanka for continuing the ODI series as planned after Tuesday's suicide attack in Islamabad.

“We are grateful to Sri Lanka and its cricket team, who remained standing with Pakistan and cricket in the difficult time,” said captain Shaheen Shah Afridi in a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on X.

Moreover, T20I skipper Salman Ali Agha said: “Thank you, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), for understanding and staying on for the tour. We as a nation have already suffered and lost a lot, and our Government, Security Forces, PCB, and fans have made significant sacrifices and efforts to host international cricket at home."

He also urged fans to fill the stadium for the remaining ODIs.

The second ODI, originally scheduled for Thursday, November 13, has been rescheduled for Friday, November 14, with the final fixture set for Sunday, November 16.

The SLC had clarified a day earlier that if any player wants to return to Sri Lanka despite the assurance, he will be replaced in a bid to ensure the continuation of the ongoing series without interruption, but the player would have to undergo a formal assessment by the cricket board over his actions.

The statement comes after fears arose after the suicide bombing in Islamabad killed 12 people and wounded 27 outside the district court.

The SLC said the team management had informed the board that some members of the national squad had requested to leave Pakistan.

The board said it had immediately engaged with the players, assuring them that all safety concerns were being addressed in close coordination with the PCB and relevant authorities.

It directed all players, support staff, and team management to remain in Pakistan and proceed with the tour as planned.

However, SLC clarified that if any player or team member still chose to return home, replacements would be sent promptly to ensure the series continues without disruption.

The cricket board also warned that any player or staff member who defies the directive would face a formal review after the tour’s conclusion, with disciplinary action to be decided accordingly.