Meghan Markle retains 'Princess' title

Meghan Markle has apparently retained the ‘Princess’ title days after the royal couple sparked controversary by attending Kris Jenner’s birthday party.

Meghan and Harry attended Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash on November 8.

However, they were mysteriously vanished from Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner’s party photos.

Kim Kardashian shared an image with the As Ever brand founder while Prince Harry stood in the background, the photo that was also deleted from Kim's account.

Amid this controversary, the People reported Meghan and Harry were never asked to sign photo consent forms at Kris Jenner's birthday party.

The outlet, citing an insider, reports that the photos were deleted because Meghan and Harry did not sign photo consent forms.

The publication also shared its story on X, formerly Twitter handle with caption: “Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Were Never Asked to Sign Photo Consent Forms at Kris Jenner's Birthday Party: Exclusive Source”

The post also drew Piers Morgan attention on social media handle.

He commented, “Hilarious.. even their favourite media outlet is now turning on Prince & Princess Pinocchio” alongwith laughing emoticons.

Piers Morgan has been calling Meghan ‘Princess Pinocchio’ for several years.

On November 10, 2021, Piers Morgan shared a photo of Meghan and Harry, saying: “Very amusing day for Princess Pinocchio and Prince Hypocrite to be lecturing the world about liars & disinformation.....”

In another post on December 5, 2022, Morgan tweeted, “BREAKING: Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite use my voice to flog their ghastly new series. I’m traumatised by this exploitation.”



