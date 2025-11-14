 
Kate Middleton shares hidden message for Prince Harry?

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
November 14, 2025

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has apparently shared a hidden message for her brother-in-law Prince Harry in her latest statement issued by Kensington Palace.

Kensington Palace has announced that Kate will host her fifth annual "Together at Christmas" Carol Service on Friday, December 5, at Westminster Abbey in London.

Spearheaded by the Princess and supported by the Royal Foundation, the service is an opportunity to recognise and thank the many people around the country who are acting with love in their communities, contributing to a more cohesive and connected society.

The 1,600-strong congregation will be joined in the Abbey by members of the Royal Family and recognisable faces, who in their own ways have created and shown love to foster compassion and togetherness.

Combining traditional and modern elements, the service will see the world-renowned Abbey Choir sing some of the nation's best-loved carols alongside musical performances and readings by guests including Hannah Waddingham, Dan Smith, Kate Winslet and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Kensington Palace shared a video clip on its X, formerly Twitter handle with Kate Middleton’s message of love.

She says, “Looking forward to The ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service returning to Westminster Abbey this December.”

“The service will bring people together to celebrate love in all its forms, whether it’s in families, friendships or across communities.”

Kate further said, “Christmas is a time that connects us all. Tis the season!”

