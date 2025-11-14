UK faces unprecedented NHS crisis as doctors launch strike

The National Health Service (NHS) is confronting its most severe crisis in history as hospital consultants and resident doctors have simultaneously begun strike action, creating an unprecedented total walkout of the UK’s medical system.

This coordinated strike, the first of its kind, has raised alarm about potentially catastrophic risks to patient safety and the collapse of routine hospital services.

The senior hospital consultants are preparing to join junior doctors on strike, threatening unprecedented disruption to the NHS and presenting the government with a major crisis.

This potential dual strike by both senior and junior medics can possibly cripple hospital services in the UK and derail ministers’ pledge to reduce treatment waiting times.

The British Medical Association’s consultants committee has given Health Secretary Wes Streeting until December 31st to improve upon the 4% pay rise imposed for 2025-26.

But the consultants are demanding an additional 1.5% increase, arguing their salaries have fallen in real terms by 26% since 2008.

In case no agreement is reached, they plan to ballot members in January for industrial action.

Meanwhile, junior doctors (resident doctors) are adopting more militant strategies in their campaign demanding a 26% pay restoration.

Beginning their 13th strike today, they plan monthly walkouts throughout 2026 if they secure a fresh mandate in January.

This marks a major escalation after 11 strikes in 15 months previously.

These escalating tensions pose a serious challenge for Streeting, who this week accused the BMA of acting like a “cartel” and making unreasonable demands.

He also mentioned that junior doctors have received 28.9% pay increases since 2022, with consultants earning an average of £127,540.

NHS leaders cite that the continuous strikes by doctors groups will be “a bitter pill to swallow” for the health service, especially during winter months.