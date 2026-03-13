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UFC fighters to provide advanced combat training to FBI agents at Quantico

Dana White said he was proud to support FBI

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 13, 2026

UFC fighters to provide advanced combat training to FBI agents at Quantico
UFC fighters to provide advanced combat training to FBI agents at Quantico

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to provide agents with advanced combat training.

According to a joint statement by the two organisations, UFC will conduct a “training seminar” at FBI Special Agents Academy in Quantico. Both former and current fighters will visit the academy and provide valuable lessons to students and staff.

FBI Director Kash Patel has described the planned session as a tremendous opportunity for agents.

He said: “It will help agents to learn and train with some of the greatest athletes on Earth.”

Patel added that training from MMA athletes will enhance the skills of FBI agents and make them even better prepared to protect the American people.

UFC Head Dana White, who has close ties to the U.S. President Donald Trump, said that he was proud to support the agency, adding, “UFC fighters are some of the baddest men and women on Earth and they are heading to Quantico to train the best FBI agents in MMA.”

Some of the well known UFC athletes are heading to FBI Academy, including:

  • UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethe
  • First UFC BMF champion Jorge Masvidal
  • Former UFC Middleweight champion Chris Weidman
  • UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler

This comes amid the Trump administration’s plans to hold a UFC event at the White House to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Declaration of Independence.

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