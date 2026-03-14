NATO urges Trump to reconsider Russian oil sanctions waiver

Leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have urged the United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump to reconsider his decision to suspend sanctions on importing Russian oil. They have warned the move will have repercussions on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

The leaders from Canada, Germany and Norway have expressed their concerns over the decision and said they would use their communication channels in the White House to try and change the U.S. president’s mind.

Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that six out of seven G7 countries were against the U.S. waiver on sanctions on Russian oil. He said: “We were a little bit surprised when we heard this morning that the American government decided to release the sanctions against Russia.”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said: “We all have direct lines to the president, and we will use them.”

Merz also announced plans to communicate with French President Emmanuel Macron to find a way around the U.S. president’s plan.

Earlier, the U.S. government waived sanctions on Russian oil imports amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Iran announced the closure of Strait of Hormuz and its attacks on the American military bases in the Gulf States have brought oil production to a near halt.

President Trump allowed countries to buy Russian oil in a bid to boost global supply amid a shortage and soaring fuel prices, caused by the U.S.-Israeli joint military strikes against Iran and the subsequent retaliation by the Islamic Republic.