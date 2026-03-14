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US sends 3 more warships, 2,500 Marines to Middle East amid Iran war

The war has now entered third week with no ceasefire in sight

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 14, 2026

US sends 3 more warships, 2,500 Marines to Middle East amid Iran war
US sends 3 more warships, 2,500 Marines to Middle East amid Iran war

The United States (U.S.) is deploying more Marines and warships to the Middle East as Iran’s retaliation against U.S.-Israeli attacks continue and the war prolongs.

According to the Wall Street Journal, nearly 2,500 Marines aboard three warships are being sent to the Middle East to join the 50,000 U.S. troops already stationed in the region.

The new deployment comes as global oil trade has come to a near halt after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz and threatened to attack ships passing through it without the permission of Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Earlier, the U.S. government hinted at deploying naval assets and escorting merchant ships through the Strait of Hormuz, potentially opening the critical oil supply route.

For context, the Strait of Hormuz is a strategically important waterway that connects the Persian Gulf to the northern Arabian Sea. It is a critical passage through which much of the world’s oil supply passes.

The war has now entered third week with no ceasefire in sight, as none of the warring parties has expressed readiness to return to the dialogue table. 

Oil prices have already skyrocketed; several governments and organisations have taken measures to keep the fuel running.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) announced a historic release of 400 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserves. The U.S. has also waived sanctions on importing Russian oil.

The government was considering a one-month suspension of centuries-oil maritime law, Jones Act, alloweing foreign vessels to transport fuel at U.S. ports. 

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