F1 cancels Bahrain, Saudi Arabia races amid Iran war

Escalating tensions in the Middle East amid ongoing U.S.-Israel and Iran war have not only impacted the global oil economy, their effects are now reaching the world of sports as well.

Formula One is expected to cancel its scheduled races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia due to security concerns.

Retaliating against the U.S.-Israeli joint military strikes, Iran launched several missile strikes at the U.S. military bases in the Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

According to ESPN, the race in Bahrain was scheduled for April 12 and the race in Saudi Arabia was scheduled for April 19.

Though it remains unclear if fighting would continue until April, a decision is required soon due to logistical constraints.

Due to an already packed schedule, the cancelled races are unlikely to be replaced. This would reduce the 2026 schedule from 24 to 22 races.

The development would also add a five week break between the third round of the new season in Japan on March 29 and the Miami Grand Prix on May 3.

Earlier, the seven-time world champion and Scuderia Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton expressed confidence in the organisation, saying, “The F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali will do what is right for all of us and the sport.”