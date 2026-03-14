iPhone fold new details emerge: 12GB RAM, three storage tiers, $1,999 price tag

Apple’s highly anticipated entry into the foldable phone market is finally taking shape.

The new leaks suggest that the device, potentially referred to as “iPhone Ultra” or “iPhone Fold,” will launch in September with a starting price around $1,999.

This directly undercut fears of a $2,400 price tag.

The Chinese leaker Instant Digital reported that the foldable iPhone will be available in three storage tiers, including 256GB, 512 GB, and 1TB.

For mid-tier and top-end versions, Apple will allegedly price the new model at $2,199 and $2,399, respectively.

The new leaks coincide with Bloomberg’s recent reporting that Apple has plans to launch an iPhone fold at “roughly $2,000.”

The price tag is set at a competitive price with market giant Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is priced at $1,999.

The device features a crease-free interior display and is roughly the size of an iPad mini. Leaks suggest that the production of display panels is scheduled to begin in May.

On the software side, Bloomberg reported that iOS 27 will include updates enabling iPad-like layouts and side-by-side multitasking.

This marks the first time Apple has introduced such a design, signalling that the company aims for the foldable to be a productivity powerhouse.

The device is expected to come with 12GB of RAM, just like the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro. However, Samsung will provide the memory components.