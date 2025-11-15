Celebrity astrologer advising Meghan Markle, Harry on everything: Shocking claims emerge

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to be receiving advice from celebrity astrologer Angela Pearl, a royal expert has claimed.

Rob Shuter has claimed this in his ShuterScoop days after Harry and Meghan held a crucial meeting with celebrity psychic Angela Pearl amid their worries for royal title.

Astrologer Angela Pearl took to Instagram and posted a photo with Meghan and Harry.

She posted the photo with caption, “Still in awe of this special evening. Thank you, Prince Harry and Meghan, for the warm invitation and inspiring conversation.”

Amid this meeting, Rob claims, “Meghan Markle has entered her full astrology era”

He further said Meghan is now “completely obsessed” with Angela Pearl, the mystic who mysteriously resurfaced online in that photo with Harry and Meghan just hours after the Kardashian birthday fiasco. “Coincidence? The stars say no.”

“Meghan won’t approve a meeting, sign a deal, or even accept a dinner invitation without checking Angela’s charts,” Rob claims and adds “It’s very: ‘Hold on, let me see what the moon is doing.’”

The royal expert quoted another insider joking that Angela has quietly become Meghan’s “unofficial Chief of Staff”.

He said, “Behind the scenes, Angela is reportedly advising them on everything from travel timing to public appearances to crisis avoidance.”