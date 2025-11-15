PCB invites bids as sale process for two new PSL teams begins

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in a press conference - AFP

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday said the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to become "bigger" with the addition of two new teams in the upcoming edition, as the board launched the process to sell the teams.

Announcing the expansion on his X handle, Naqvi wrote: “Time for two new dreams,” referring to the league’s planned expansion.

“PSL is about to get bigger and better. The process for the sale of two new teams has been launched,” he added.

He also shared an invitation banner, designed by the cricket board, comprising guidelines for bidders interested in acquiring the two new franchises, with the deadline for the submission of technical proposals set on December 15.

"Pakistan Cricket Board invites bids from interested parties who wish to acquire the Team Franchise Rights for two new teams of the PSL," the invitation letter read.

"Bid documents containing all relevant details, may be obtained from the undersigned. Deadline for submission of Technical Proposals is 15th December 2025 at 11:00 AM. The proposals shall be opened at 11:30 AM on the same day. Only technically qualified bidders will be allowed to participate further in the process."

For the unversed, the development came the following day, PCB finalised the independent valuation process for the PSL franchises and other commercial assets.

Following the completion of the exercise, the PCB issued renewal offer letters to all compliant PSL franchises, detailing the revised franchise fees for the upcoming 10-year cycle.

Franchises were asked to respond within the specified deadline.

To ensure transparency and provide complete clarity on the valuation process, the board arranged both joint and individual meetings between franchise officials and the independent valuer, EY MENA.

These sessions will allow franchises to review the valuation methodology and raise queries directly with the evaluators.

Meanwhile, the PCB also received valuation reports for two new PSL teams. Interested bidders will be able to select from the following shortlisted city names:

Hyderabad

Sialkot

Muzaffarabad

Faisalabad

Gilgit

Rawalpindi

Reaffirming its commitment to a fair and transparent process, the PCB said it aims to further strengthen its long-standing partnership with PSL stakeholders.