Australia hit with injury blow as Hazlewood ruled out of Ashes opener

Josh Hazlewood of Australia celebrates the dismissal of Jomel Warrican of West Indies during the 1st day of the 1st Test match between West Indies and Australia at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 25, 2025. - AFP

Australia have suffered another blow ahead of the Ashes opener against England after fast bowler Josh Hazlewood was ruled out due to a hamstring injury on Saturday, further weakening their bowling attack after the loss of captain Pat Cummins.

Hazlewood went to hospital for scans on a possible hamstring injury during a domestic match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, but was initially cleared of a strain and was set to travel to Perth for the first Ashes test.

Advertisement

However, later tests confirmed a hamstring injury for the 34-year-old, who will be replaced by Michael Neser.

"Early imaging can occasionally underestimate low-grade muscle injuries," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

"As a result, Hazlewood will not travel to Perth and has been ruled out (of the first Ashes test match).

"Michael Neser has been added to the Australian squad for the first test. Neser comes in to provide cover for Hazlewood and Sean Abbott."

All-rounder Neser has played two test matches for Australia, featuring in a 275-run victory over England in December 2021 and a 419-run win over the West Indies in December 2022. He has taken seven test wickets.

Hazlewood's injury will also likely see uncapped 31-year-old Brendan Doggett make his test debut in Perth.

England relief

On the flip side, England breathed a sigh of relief after pace spearhead Mark Wood was cleared of a hamstring injury.

Fast bowler Wood left the field on Thursday complaining of hamstring stiffness after bowling eight overs for an England XI against a second-string England Lions side during an Ashes warm-up game.

"Following precautionary scans on Friday, England fast bowler Mark Wood has been cleared of any concerns regarding his left hamstring," England's cricket board (ECB) said in a statement.

"He is not expected to feature today - the third day of England's warm-up match against the Lions XI at Lilac Hill Park, Perth.

"Wood will continue to train as planned in the build-up to the first test in Perth."

Wood, who was one of England's standout bowlers in the 2021-22 series when he claimed 17 wickets, had been sidelined since February due to a knee injury and was hoping to build up match fitness in the warm-up match ahead of the Ashes.

The 35-year-old is among the fastest bowlers in world cricket and will lead England's bowling attack — which also features the likes of Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue — for the five-match series beginning in Perth on November 21.