Indian Sikh woman marries Pakistani man after embracing Islam

Court records show Kaur adopted Islamic name Noor after her conversion

By
Khalid Mehmood Khalid
|

November 15, 2025

Sikh pilgrims visit the Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, near the Indian border, on November 9, 2019. — AFP
SHEIKHUPURA: An Indian Sikh woman visiting Pakistan to attend a 10-day festival marking the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, founder of the Sikh faith, has embraced Islam and married a Pakistani citizen in Punjab's Sheikhupura district.

According to officials, the woman — identified as Sarbjit Kaur from Jalandhar — arrived in Pakistan on November 4 as part of the annual pilgrimage.

Police said she developed a friendship on social media with a young man — named Naseer Hussain from Farooqabad, leading to her decision to convert and marry.

The woman appeared before a judicial magistrate in Sheikhupura and recorded her statement confirming her conversion and marriage. She told the local court that she married Hussain of her free will without any pressure.

In her statement, she said she independently decided to convert to Islam and marry the Pakistani man and now she wants to live with her husband.

Court records showed that Kaur adopted the Islamic name Noor after her conversion. 

As per the nikahnama (marriage certificate), the 48-year-old solemnised her marriage on November 5, with a dower amount of Rs10,000, which has already been paid.

