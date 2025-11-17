Prince Harry 'eager' to return to UK soon with Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry is reportedly “eager to return home [UK] again soon” and the duke would love to bring his children Archie and Lilibet with him.

According to a report by the New Idea, the sources have claimed Prince Harry is ‘very homesick’ right now and pleading with his wife Meghan to line up a trip to the UK, but “she won’t hear of it.”

The royal insiders claimed about Prince Harry and Meghan’s move to attend Kris Jenner’s birthday bash, saying the duke, who sported a commemorative poppy on his lapel at the party, was reluctant to attend in the first place.

The royal source says, “Harry went along with it but everyone could see he was like a fish out of water.”

Prince Harry also penned an essay about his love for the UK, writing that “though currently I may live in the United States, Britain is and always will be the country I proudly served.”

The insider told the media outlet, Harry could not have spelled out more clearly that he is “homesick and signalled that he wants to come home.”

Following his visit in September, where the duke met with King Charles for the first time in 19 months, the insider said Harry is “eager to return home again soon”

Harry would also love to bring Archie and Lilibet, however, Meghan is busy establishing herself in Hollywood, which now includes a return to acting.