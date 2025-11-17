Kensington Palace shares 'wonderful' news as Kate Middleton, William mark major milestone

Kensington Palace has shared a major update regarding Prince William and Kate Middleton as the royal couple is celebrating their 15 years since their royal engagement.

Royal expert Richard Palmer took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared Kensington Palace announcement.

He tweeted, “The Prince and Princess of Wales will attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday, November 19, Kensington Palace says.”

Commenting on the announcement, one royal fan said “Ohhh yay!!! Wonderful news to start the week.”

The palace announcement comes a day after Kate and William marked their 15 years since their royal engagement.

November 16th marks 15 years since Kate Middleton and William announced their royal engagement.

Meanwhile, the People magazine previously quoted royal expert Ingrid Seward as saying, “William must feel so fortunate that Kate has come through this that he wants to tell the world about that love. It shows the intimacy of them sharing that journey together.”

She further said about Kate and William’s recent public displays of affection, “They are happy for people to see them be touchy-feely. They’re in a different phase of their life now. William is very protective and very proud of her for coming through this and carrying on with her life.”

The insider also tells the publication, Kate and William, who share three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis together, are “more open” now and “talk about their relationship together.”