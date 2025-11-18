TTAP stages rally against 27th Amendment, says all roads to justice closed in Pakistan

TTAP leaders and other politicians protest against 27th Constitutional Amendment outside Supreme Court in Islamabad on November 18, 2025. X@mwmpakofficial

Opposition marches from Parliament House to Supreme Court.

Raja Abbas says Constitution turned into "disputed" document.

TTAP leader adds no law can contradict spirit of Constitution.



ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition alliance, Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Ayeen-Pakistan (TTAP), on Tuesday held a protest rally against the 27th Constitutional Amendment, marching from Parliament House to the Supreme Court.

TTAP chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai and other leaders, including Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, members of parliament, lawyers, and workers, participated in the demonstration before dispersing. The TTAP alliance also announced observing a nationwide "Black Day" to protest what it termed the “ongoing constitutional violations” in the country.

Speaking to newsmen, Allama Abbas said that the march symbolised their struggle for the “protection” of the Constitution, adding that all roads to justice have been “closed” in Pakistan.

“We walked from parliament to the Supreme Court to highlight how all avenues of justice have been closed for the people of Pakistan,” he stated.

Allama Abbas said the unanimously agreed-upon Constitution has been turned into a “contested document”. He said that no legislation should contradict the spirit of the Constitution.

The TTAP leader went on to say that freedom of expression is being “suppressed” in Pakistan.

“People have been silenced, fundamental human rights are being violated, and we will not remain quiet as long as we live,” he remarked.

Announcing future course of action, Allama Abbas said that they would observe "Black Day" across the country next Friday, with supporters wearing black armbands. He added that a national conference is also being convened as part of the ongoing movement.

It is to be noted here that last week, parliament passed the 27th Constitutional Amendment with a two-thirds majority, changing the judicial structure and military command.



Highlights of new amendment