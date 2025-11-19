Prince Harry makes big announcement amid row with palace

Prince Harry has announced to return to Canada days after both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace refuted claims he informed the royals in advance about his previous trip.

Harry spent two days in Canada earlier this month to mark Remembrancetide, with the trip announced just as his brother, Prince William arrived in Brazil for a five-day trip showcasing his Earthshot Prize.

The timing of Harry’s visit was seen as a deliberate attempt to overshadow William, however, the duke’s team insisted that the Palace had been notified of the trip in advance.

Amid this row with palace, Harry has been announced as a keynote speaker at the OREA Power House conference in Toronto on December 1.

In a post on Instagram, it said, “THE OREA POWER HOUSE CONFERENCE is taking place on December 1, 2025 at the Hilton Toronto and we are honoured to share some exciting news on behalf of OREA, Ontario Real Estate Association, Canada’s largest Provincial Association.

“The Headliner Keynote Speaker is Prince Harry, humanitarian, mental health advocate, environmentalist, and military combat veteran. His work is dedicated to creating positive and lasting change for communities and the planet, particularly in advancing conversations around resilience and healing.”

The post further reads, “Now, he won’t be speaking about Real Estate. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will bring a powerful message of service and leadership to the Power House stage.”

It is not confirmed whether Meghan will join Harry or not.