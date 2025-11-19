Andrew infuriates King Charles yet again

Andrew infuriates King Charges yet again

Former Duke of York Andrew has reportedly displeased his elder brother King Charles as he was seen horseback riding on the Windsor Castle grounds in his first public appearance since being stripped of his royal titles.

The Daily Mail, citing royal insiders, has reported, “The King won’t be happy that his brother has been photographed riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle, which, after all, is funded by the taxpayer.”

However, the sources said that the monarch still feels “a duty of care to his brother” after Andrew was “holed up at Royal Lodge for weeks”.

Friends and family are reportedly “worried about (his) mental health”.

Earlier this week, the Daily Mail shared a photo of Andrew riding a horse on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Also, the Daily Express report says it is believed that Andrew was smuggled out of Royal Lodge in the back of a car and taken to the Royal Mews for his 45-minute horse ride.

The former Duke of York was reportedly brought back the same way.

The royal sources further said Kate and William will “also be annoyed” by the pictures of Andrew, as not only do they not want him in their lives, but they also don’t want him as a neighbour.