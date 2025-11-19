 
Kensington Palace shares delightful news about Prince William's visit to North Wales

Kate Middleton also delivered powerful message about love in first speech in almost two years

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
November 19, 2025

Prince William will visit North Wales – a beach walk in Colwyn Bay, Youth Shedz in Mochdre and a comedy workshop in Llandudno, Kensington Palace has announced.

The Majesty Magazine shared palace announcement on X, formerly Twitter handle.

It tweeted, “NEW: The Prince of Wales will visit North Wales – a beach walk in Colwyn Bay, Youth Shedz in Mochdre and a comedy workshop in Llandudno – on 25th November "to shine a spotlight on young people in coastal communities".

William apparently will visit North Wales without his wife Kate Middleton, who delivered a powerful message about love in first speech in almost 2 years when she attended The Future Workforce Summit, hosted by The Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood.

Later, the palace shared photos of Kate Middleton on Instagram, saying “An inspiring day at The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood Future Workforce Summit.”

This landmark event brought together over 80 of the UK’s most influential business leaders to champion investment in the early years, highlighting how vital social and emotional skills formed in childhood are crucial for the workforce of today and tomorrow.

“Building on the momentum of the Business Taskforce launched in 2023, the summit inspires action to ensure every child has the best start in life - helping to shape a healthier, happier society through love and connection,” it added.

