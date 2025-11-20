Transform the system

A shopkeeper arranges flags of political parties at his shop before the February 8 general elections in Karachi on January 3, 2024. — APF

After 78 years of independence, if we take stock of where we were and how far we have travelled, no one would be justified in saying that as a nation we have not made significant progress.

However, if the question is rephrased to: "is the progress as per our potential?", the answer will be in the negative. Another way of assessment would be to ask ourselves whether the fruits of the national progress have been fairly available to all Pakistanis.

The answer will still be no with a capital N.

With what Allah has bestowed upon us in the shape of this beautiful country of ours and through the resilient and highly talented people, it is hard to comprehend how Pakistan is not counted among the top few nations of the world. We are lagging behind with respect to our economy, the living standards of our population, peace, justice and so forth.

Pakistan has slipped in the poverty index, in literacy and education, and in various other categories of the Human Development Index (HDI), while falling short of our international commitments under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Elite capture is on the rise and has reached haunting levels. The gap between the haves and the have-nots has widened dangerously. There is no even playing field for achieving educational excellence, business success or even to make do with a respectful little earning and survive gracefully. Our society has become devoid of fairness and meritocracy.

What does this tell us? The system is not working — in fact, it has collapsed in certain sectors. We don't need constitutional amendments, but a transformation of the system. We are not for a destructive, bloody revolution in this country, but things may head that way if immediate steps are not taken in the right direction.

The political system should be attended to first. Because the other transformations, whether in the financial, judicial or educational systems, must be implemented through the instruments of government. Therefore, first things first — the formation of government must be carried out through a fair and just process that reflects the will of the people and represents the people.

Without making the people of Pakistan stakeholders in the transformation process, any such attempts are deemed to fail. We cannot leave this country and its people to the mercy of unfair power grabbers and usurpers of our national wealth.

Parliament enacted in a fair manner should have the supreme authority over all affairs of the country, including constitutional amendments, and have the power to take all decisions, except what is against the commands of Allah and Prophet (pbuh). The details of how to transform the political system and reforms in the electoral process must be debated, discussed and settled now.

The Jamaat-e-Islami has done its homework for the new system from federal to the local levels and is willing to share and discuss it with all concerned; the salient features of this work will be revealed during our Ijtima-e-Aam between November 21 and 23 (2025) at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore.

The second most important transformation that is required is of our economic system. A Riba-Free, Zakat-based system, one that is light on taxation. A system that guarantees a respectful, blessed and dignified livelihood for all Pakistanis.

Zero tolerance for poverty, government support, not free handouts, a fast-moving economy through incentives for industries and businesses, linked to responsible behaviour in terms of HR development, value addition through research and development, and work ethics should be the hallmarks of the new economic system. Fair competition between private and private, private and public and public and public sectors must be ensured and encouraged.

Performance should be the sole criterion for public funding, be it for the provinces, lower tiers of the government or other public sector institutions.

In addition to the political and economic systems, the Jamaat-e-Islami's transformation agenda also includes the legal system, education, agriculture and governance. The issues and possible solutions for the economically challenged, the below-poverty-line, and the unfairly treated middle class will also be discussed at the Ijtima.

A special session for women will highlight their various issues. A youth pavilion will showcase our young entrepreneurs with opportunities for networking and engagement with businesses. "Mera Brand Pakistan" will be a gala of Pakistani products with some visiting businesses participating from other countries.

At an international session, hundreds of delegates from around the world will gather to share their experiences.

In essence, this Ijtima-e-Aam is about the people: how we can, together, define and move towards a great future for all. Embracing and advocating the change that is due to all the systems, which have hampered our progress and have made Pakistan a heaven for a few while a great majority suffer due to this elite capture.

To allow such a system to continue would mean that we continue to live the life of slaves even after decades of freedom from a colonial power. Let us get together at Minar-e-Pakistan between November 21 and 23, to refresh our commitment to freedom and justice — the commitment our forefathers made under the Pakistan Resolution at the same place in 1940.



The writer is the ameer of the Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan.

Disclaimer: The viewpoints expressed in this piece are the writer's own and don't necessarily reflect Geo.tv's editorial policy.



Originally published in The News