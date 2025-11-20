Trump teases Musk at Saudi forum asking ‘Has he ever thanked me?'

U.S. President Donald Trump playfully chided Elon Musk during a speech on Wednesday, November 19, at Saudi forum.

Speaking at the U.S.-Saud Investment forum, Trump reminisced about support he provided to Musk’s business, especially referring to tax credits for electric vehicles (EVs).

Trump asked the audience “Has he ever thanked me for that properly?”, before repeating a pointed jab moments later, “You are so lucky I’m with you, Elon.”

The remark referenced the pair’s strained ties, which began after Musk criticised Trump’s tax-and-spending plans and announced a new political party earlier this year.

Previously, the U.S. president warned Tesla CEO that federal support for Musk’s companies could be withdrawn.

Hours after this comment, Musk took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) to write, “I would like to thank President Trump for all he has done for America and the world.”

The dinner and subsequent forum marks the second interaction between Trump and Musk after two influential figures allegedly drifted apart.

Earlier, Musk briefly led Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, where he oversaw federal spending cuts before their political alliance fractured.