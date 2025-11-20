 
Geo News

Trump teases Musk at Saudi forum asking ‘Has he ever thanked me?'

After Trump’s teasing remarks, Musk thanked President publicly

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 20, 2025

Trump teases Musk at Saudi forum asking ‘Has he ever thanked me?'

U.S. President Donald Trump playfully chided Elon Musk during a speech on Wednesday, November 19, at Saudi forum.

Speaking at the U.S.-Saud Investment forum, Trump reminisced about support he provided to Musk’s business, especially referring to tax credits for electric vehicles (EVs).

Trump asked the audience “Has he ever thanked me for that properly?”, before repeating a pointed jab moments later, “You are so lucky I’m with you, Elon.”

The remark referenced the pair’s strained ties, which began after Musk criticised Trump’s tax-and-spending plans and announced a new political party earlier this year.

Previously, the U.S. president warned Tesla CEO that federal support for Musk’s companies could be withdrawn.

Hours after this comment, Musk took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) to write, “I would like to thank President Trump for all he has done for America and the world.”

The dinner and subsequent forum marks the second interaction between Trump and Musk after two influential figures allegedly drifted apart.

Earlier, Musk briefly led Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, where he oversaw federal spending cuts before their political alliance fractured. 

More From Viral

New Russian AI robot greets Putin, weeks after rival model malfunctioned publicly video
New Russian AI robot greets Putin, weeks after rival model malfunctioned publicly
Final days of COP30 climate talks: Here's what's really at stake
Final days of COP30 climate talks: Here's what's really at stake
Photographers capture stunning moments of wild orca birth for first time
Photographers capture stunning moments of wild orca birth for first time
UK inflation falls for first time since March, easing to 3.6%
UK inflation falls for first time since March, easing to 3.6%
Utqiagvik, Alaska, plunges into 65 days of continuous darkness
Utqiagvik, Alaska, plunges into 65 days of continuous darkness
Major fire in Southern Japan kills one, destroys over 170 buildings video
Major fire in Southern Japan kills one, destroys over 170 buildings
Google's Gemini 3 aims for AI supremacy with PhD-level reasoning
Google's Gemini 3 aims for AI supremacy with PhD-level reasoning
Google warns 2 billion Chrome users of active ‘type confusion' attacks
Google warns 2 billion Chrome users of active ‘type confusion' attacks
Roblox makes age verification mandatory to access chat features
Roblox makes age verification mandatory to access chat features