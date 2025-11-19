Final days of COP30 climate talks: Here's what's really at stake

Final days of COP30 climate talks: Here’s what really at stake

The Brazilian presidency of the COP30 climate summit has revealed the first draft of a crucial decision text.

Dubbed the "Mutirão" decision, the draft outlines a starkly different options on the key issues that have dominated talks in the humid Amazon city: transitioning away from fossil fuels, providing climate finance, and managing trade disputes.

On the critical issue of fossil fuels, the text reveals a deep rift.

One option encourages countries to develop “just, orderly and equitable transition roadmaps,” but stops short of endorsing a global phase-out plan backed by over 80 nations.

A weaker alternative merely invites countries to share “success stories” on moving toward low-carbon solutions. Tina Stege, climate envoy for the Marshall Islands, called the current language “weak” and insisted it "must be strengthened.”

The financial negotiations are equally divisive.

The draft includes a proposal to triple adaptation finance for developing nations to $120 billion a year by 2030, a key demand from vulnerable countries.

However, developed nations are pushing back, with alternative options that only acknowledge the need to “dramatically scale up” funding without binding targets.

In a historic first for a UN climate text, trade also features prominently, reflecting pushback from China and India against carbon border taxes.

Proposals range from establishing new dialogues to an annual UN summit on trade and climate.

As ministers arrive for the final high-level negotiations, the choices are clear. “Countries can get behind the stronger elements… or move in a weaker direction and water down what they come away with from Belém,” said David Waskow of the World Resources Institute.

The success of the entire “Belém political package” now hinges on bridging these deep divides before the conference concludes.