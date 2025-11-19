 
Major fire in Southern Japan kills one, destroys over 170 buildings

Widespread blaze in Japanese city of Oita forces mass evacuation

Geo News Digital Desk
November 19, 2025

A massive blaze has ravaged a coastal district in Southern Japan, taking the life of one person and destroying over 170 buildings.

This horrific incident marks the country’s largest urban blaze in nearly 50 years.

The fire started on Tuesday, November 18, in the Saganoseki district of Oita city and fueled by strong wings, instantly consumed a large area nearly equal to seven soccer fields.

The aerial footage showed the neighbourhoods reducing to smoldering rubble with the flames jumping to forested slopes and a small, uninhabited island offshore.

The officials have confirmed one person dead with a woman hospitalized with mild burns.

Following the blaze, around 175 residents in the vicinity are forced to evacuate to emergency shelters.

Due to the incident, approximately 300 homes experienced power outages.

Responding to the tragedy, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expressed her deep condolences and pledged the government's “maximum possible support” to all the victims.

The cause of a fire which exceeded the scale of a massive 2016 blaze in Itogiawa is still under investigation. 

