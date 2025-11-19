 
Geo News

Google warns 2 billion Chrome users of active ‘type confusion' attacks

Google patches its seventh Chrome zero-day of the year

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 19, 2025

Google warns 2 billion Chrome users of active ‘type confusion’ attacks
Google warns 2 billion Chrome users of active ‘type confusion’ attacks

Google has issued an emergency update for its Chrome browser, urging over two billion users to install the patch immediately.

As reported by Forbes, the update addresses a high-severity vulnerability that is already being exploited by attackers in the wild.

The flaw is tracked as “CVE-2025-13223” and is considered as a “type confusion” weakness within Chrome’s V8 JavaScript engine.

With this bug, any remote attacker can corrupt the browser’s memory and can potentially execute arbitrary code on the victim’s computer. This can be done by simply tricking them into visiting a maliciously crafted website.

Google’s own Threat Analysis Group (TAG) which is responsible for investigating sophisticated cyberattacks from nation-state actors and commercial spyware vendors, found the vulnerability on November 12.

The company confirmed that it is “aware that an exploit… exists in the wild,” signalling the urgency of the situation.

With the new update, Chrome version rolled out as 142.0.7444/.176 for Windows and Mac and 142.0.7444.175 for Linux.

While the browser typically updates automatically, users must completely restart it to activate the protection.

Users can manually check for the update by navigating to “Help”>”About Google Chrome” in the browser's menu.

This is the seventh time in 2025 that Google has been forced to patch a Chrome zero-day vulnerability (a flaw that was unknown to the vendor and already being exploited by attackers before a fix was available).

The repeated incidents highlight the continuous targeting of the world’s most popular web browser by advanced threat groups.

More From Viral

America's most wanted drug kingpin captured in Spain after faking death
America's most wanted drug kingpin captured in Spain after faking death
Trump approves landmark F-35 jet sale to Saudi Arabia during MBS White House visit video
Trump approves landmark F-35 jet sale to Saudi Arabia during MBS White House visit
Earth frequently hosts transient ‘mini moons', scientists say
Earth frequently hosts transient ‘mini moons', scientists say
Bitcoin slips below $90,000 for first time in seven months
Bitcoin slips below $90,000 for first time in seven months
Tejas Jet faces online ridicule over viral fluid leak video video
Tejas Jet faces online ridicule over viral fluid leak video
‘Simpsons' writer Dan McGrath dies at 61: Remembering Emmy winner's legacy
‘Simpsons' writer Dan McGrath dies at 61: Remembering Emmy winner's legacy
Sheikh Hasina Wajid's death sentence: Timeline of crimes that toppled ex-PM of Bangladesh
Sheikh Hasina Wajid's death sentence: Timeline of crimes that toppled ex-PM of Bangladesh
SpaceX launches Sentinel-6B satellite to precisely track rising sea levels video
SpaceX launches Sentinel-6B satellite to precisely track rising sea levels
Tom Cruise receives honorary Oscar, declares filmmaking ‘is who I am' video
Tom Cruise receives honorary Oscar, declares filmmaking ‘is who I am'