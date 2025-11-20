 
Islamabad Padel Association elects office bearers

Shahzad Iqbal has been elected as association’s president

November 20, 2025

New elected office-bearers of Islamabad Padel Association. — IPA
The Islamabad Padel Association (IPA) successfully concluded its general elections on November 15, in Islamabad. The electoral process was conducted under the supervision and guidance of the Islamabad Sports Board and Punjab Padel Association.

The election proceedings were held under the watchful oversight of Chaudhary Zuraiz (Sports Officer), Naqash Ali Butt (Sports Officer Rural) and Awais Ameer from Punjab Padel Association.

Election transparency and verification

After thorough verification of 11 registered voters through CNIC checks and member validation, 10 voters participated in the electoral process — fulfilling the quorum required under the IPA Constitution.

Newly elected office-bearers

The newly elected body of the Islamabad Padel Association includes: President (Shahzad Iqbal), Senior Vice President (Ameen Ul Hafeez), Vice President (Abdullah Noor), General Secretary (Raja Mushahid), Information Secretary (Salman Akbar), Joint Secretary (Rayan Khan), Finance Secretary (Maaz Sarmad) & Executive Members (Rehman Azhar & Laila Habib Khan)

The association has decided that all members of the Executive Council will receive no direct or indirect monetary benefits.

This Islamabad Padel Association, the body said, is the only legal association of Padel in Islamabad that is registered by the Islamabad Sports Board and affiliated with the Pakistan Padel Federation. Any other body that claims to be a Padel association is therefore illegal/unregistered.

